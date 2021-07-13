CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow en route to sacrificial cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a plan to maintain traffic flow en route to sacrificial cattle markets.

Around 12 markets were established in the outskirts of the city, under guidelines of National Command and Operation (NCOC) to contain the spread of coronvirus.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi (CTO) Rai Mazhar in a statement said as many as 105 Traffic Police personnel including six Deputy Superintendents of Police, 19 Inspectors, 61 Traffic Wardens and 19 Traffic Assistants had been deployed for the convenience of buyers.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against wrong parking, adding that there would also be lifters to pick vehicles parked wrongly.

The CTO Rawalpindi directed all inspectors to provide traffic facilities to the citizens coming to the cattle markets.

He appealed the citizens to refrain from bringing their children to the cattle market and strictly follow precautionary measures.

The Rawalpindi administration had set up sacrificial animal markets at Chakri Road near Haram City, Punjab Co-operative Housing Society, Adiala Road, Bhata Chowk Near Koh Noor Mills, Mangal Chowk Kalar Syedan Bypass, Dilmi Bridge City Gujar Khan, Tangi Road Near Chen Shah Jaliar Kahuta, Chora Bazaar near Rescue 1122 Kotli Sattian and Mandi Moishan Timber Market near General Hospital Wah Cantt and Jahika Gali Murree.