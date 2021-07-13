UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Devise Plan To Maintain Traffic Flow En Route To Sacrificial Cattle Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:13 PM

CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow en route to sacrificial cattle markets

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a plan to maintain traffic flow en route to sacrificial cattle markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a plan to maintain traffic flow en route to sacrificial cattle markets.

Around 12 markets were established in the outskirts of the city, under guidelines of National Command and Operation (NCOC) to contain the spread of coronvirus.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi (CTO) Rai Mazhar in a statement said as many as 105 Traffic Police personnel including six Deputy Superintendents of Police, 19 Inspectors, 61 Traffic Wardens and 19 Traffic Assistants had been deployed for the convenience of buyers.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against wrong parking, adding that there would also be lifters to pick vehicles parked wrongly.

The CTO Rawalpindi directed all inspectors to provide traffic facilities to the citizens coming to the cattle markets.

He appealed the citizens to refrain from bringing their children to the cattle market and strictly follow precautionary measures.

The Rawalpindi administration had set up sacrificial animal markets at Chakri Road near Haram City, Punjab Co-operative Housing Society, Adiala Road, Bhata Chowk Near Koh Noor Mills, Mangal Chowk Kalar Syedan Bypass, Dilmi Bridge City Gujar Khan, Tangi Road Near Chen Shah Jaliar Kahuta, Chora Bazaar near Rescue 1122 Kotli Sattian and Mandi Moishan Timber Market near General Hospital Wah Cantt and Jahika Gali Murree.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Tangi Rescue 1122 Market All From Housing

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,201 ..

3 minutes ago

Two US Police Officers Hospitalized After Baltimor ..

3 minutes ago

Scotland prepares to reopen but not as much as Eng ..

17 minutes ago

Patients turn into victims of killer fire in Iraq ..

17 minutes ago

SECP took notice of Hascol financials during Octob ..

17 minutes ago

Ukrainian Interior Ministry Confirms That Minister ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.