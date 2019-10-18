CTP finalizes arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed here on Sunday, Oct 20

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the CTP has issued a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

There would be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle and handcarts on the route of Chehlum processions while emergency squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

The traffic police have prepared a traffic plan to facilitate the motorists, he said.

He informed that three DPs, 14 inspectors, 152 traffic wardens and 32 traffic assistants would perform special duties on Chehlum and make all out efforts to ease the traffic flow.

He further said that the officials would also ensure parking at 200 meter distance from the route of processions. He said, the traffic officers had been directed to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on the suspects and outlaws to maintain law and order situation.

In order to ensure security for the mourners, the DAV Road would remain closed for all kind of traffic from College Chowk to Fawara Chowk, he said adding, similarly, no vehicular traffic would be allowed on City Saddar Road, Kashmiri Bazaar Road, Ganjmandi Road, Bagh Sardaran Road, Gordon College Road, fifth Road, fourth Road and Asghar Mall Road.

He said, the traffic coming from Liaquat Bagh to Fawara Chowk would be diverted to Mohan Pura from Mashriq Hotel. There would be a diversion in Dhoke Ratta and the vehicles would be diverted to alternative route at Mohan Pura towards Machli Mandi.

Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of Inspectors and DSPs would perform their duties on the routes of the processions. A control room has also been set up to monitor the traffic situation on city roads.