CTP issued traffic plan for Muharram 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic during 11th Muharram procession in the city.

The comprehensive traffic plan was devised by City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf following directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ihsam Muhammad Tufail.

According to traffic plan, the parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession of 11th Muharram has been banned, he said.

Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens have been assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the traffic police would provide the procession with foolproof security by placing diversions and diverting traffic on alternative routes.

According to him traffic would remain suspended on Peshawar Road, Masrial Road and Hali Road due to mourning procession at Chor Chowk.

While the traffic from Sadder towards Chairing Cross Westridge, APS school, Marble factory, IJP Road to Pirwadhi Road would be diverted to Peshwar Road.

The traffic from Peshwar Road would be diverted towards IJP Road, Carriage Factory, Passport Office, Bakeri Chowk and Transit Camp.

He ordered all the traffic officers and wardens to perform their duty with commitment and ensure smooth flow of traffic on all roads.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf appealed to the road users to cooperate with the traffic wardens in that regard.