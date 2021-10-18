CTP issues traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH); 490 officials to be deployed

In order to ensure the security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to ensure the security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headquarters, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal had finalized all the arrangements while there would be nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure traffic flow.

No tractor trolley, trucks or any public service vehicle would be allowed near Milad processions, he said and urged the citizens to use alternate routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tipu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad.

Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other emergency service vehicles would be checked properly besides special directives had also been issued to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious or tinted glass vehicles, he added.

As many as 490 traffic officials including Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants would be deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

Emergency squads had also been deputed to maintain flow of traffic in the city, he added.

He informed that two main processions would be taken out in the city. First procession to be taken out from Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Road at 10 am which after passing through Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi and other areas would culminate at its starting point.

Second Eid Milad procession would be taken out from Chungi No. 22 at 9.30 am which after passing through Tench Bhatta Road, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, GPO Chowk culminate at GTS Chowk. During procession, traffic coming from Kalma Chowk towards Chungi No. 22 would be diverted to Harley Street while Peshawar road traffic would be sent to Sher Khan Road Mor during procession while Kutchery Chowk traffic would be diverted to Murree Road from TM Chowk.

Heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter the city during Eid Miald un Nabi processions.

He said that Murree Road from Marrir Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Hospital would remain closed during main procession while the traffic coming from Islamabad to be sent to Rawal Road and Islamabad bound traffic from Saddar, Rawalpindi would be diverted towards Kutchery Chowk from Marrir.

CTO had directed the officials to ensure parking at a safe distance from the procession route, he added.

He informed that CTO had directed the officers concerned to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigil eye on suspected persons and things.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

The citizens can call at CTP Helpline 051-9272616 and social media ID www.facebook.com/ctprwp to know about traffic situation on various roads.

An emergency control room had also been set up to cope with any emergency while special arrangements for traffic movement would also be made in the outskirts of the city, he added.