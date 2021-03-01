CTP launch E-Challan payment system to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday launched E-Challan payment system here to facilitate the citizens.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the E-Challan payment system has been launched in Rawalpindi district with the help of Punjab Information Technology board.

He said, CTP were making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens.

Rai Mazhar said, E-Challans can now be paid through the mobile banking system, through internet banking, through the ATM service and through over the counter payment in banks.He said, the system would also help ensure transparency.

He told that the citizens can also use Easy-Paisa service to pay their E-Challans.

The online payment of E-Challan would save the valuable time of the citizens and help ensure transparency, he added.

To a question the CTO said, CTP education Wing was educating the drivers of PSV and other road users about traffic rules and road safety.

He said, the Wing under a traffic awareness campaign was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles and roads in the city.

He said, the citizens particularly drivers were being given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules, road safety and advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The drivers should follow traffic rules, he said adding, the campaign was started to acquaint the people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said, CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on the roads and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

The Wing had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.