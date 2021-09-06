UrduPoint.com

CTP Rawalpindi Impose Fine On 15,005 Vehicles For Wrong Parking

Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:42 PM

CTP Rawalpindi impose fine on 15,005 vehicles for wrong parking

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) imposed fines on 15,005 vehicles for wrong parking during the month of August 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) imposed fines on 15,005 vehicles for wrong parking during the month of August 2021.

According to in-charge CTP Lifter Squad, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, action was taken against the violators of rules and fines were imposed on 15,005 vehicles for wrong parking during the month of August 2021.

He said that operation was launched and action in accordance with the law was taken against the rules violators particularly on Murree Road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar Cantt, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road and other commercial areas.

Wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic, he said adding that traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against wrong parking.

He said that wrong parking was a major cause of traffic mess on the roads and would not be tolerated.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

