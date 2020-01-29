(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan, having the pride of an emerging nation, was first country in world which successfully fought terrorism and gave a message of peace in response to Indian war-mongering.

"Today India is facing with disarray on religious and racial grounds. The current situation in India is a validation of the two-nation theory," he added.

The President expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to launch the books on "Pakistanism".

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and writers of the books Javed Jabbar and Asmat Riaz also spoke on the occasion.

The President said that books on the subjects like "Pakistanism" and "Main Pakistan Hoon" were good addition, adding, "We are proud of our nation which has proved through its character that it is ready to rise".

He said that Pakistani nation was very generous and in terms of charity and empathy towards humans had no parallel in the world.

"The world gives us the lesson of humanity, but we gave shelter to 3.5 million Afghan refugees and are still hosting 2.5 million refugees. While on the other, the Western world let the refugees drown in sea and did not allowed them to enter their countries," the President remarked.

He said that whenever Pakistan faced any calamity, the people came out to help their affected brethren even before the state, adding, "It makes us proud".

The President said that the people Pakistan were very strong and stood against terrorism as a wall to fight the menace till end.

"The sacrifices rendered by our people and the armed forces in the war against terror are laudable," he added.

The president said that though Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, but talked peace despite war-mongering in the neighboring country.

"We have learned a lot from the past. Disarray on religious and racial grounds spins out of control and persists for a long time," he said and added that India was facing this situation and was committing atrocities against the innocent.

The President said as the current situation in India was a validation of the two-nation theory, the foes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah were now appreciating his political acumen.

Speaking on the country's historical facts, the President said that Pakistan being the land of Gandhara and Indus valley civilizations had great heritage.