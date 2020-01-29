UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Situation In India Validation Of Quaid's Two-nation Theory: President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Current situation in India validation of Quaid's two-nation theory: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan, having the pride of an emerging nation, was first country in world which successfully fought terrorism and gave a message of peace in response to Indian war-mongering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan, having the pride of an emerging nation, was first country in world which successfully fought terrorism and gave a message of peace in response to Indian war-mongering.

"Today India is facing with disarray on religious and racial grounds. The current situation in India is a validation of the two-nation theory," he added.

The President expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to launch the books on "Pakistanism".

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and writers of the books Javed Jabbar and Asmat Riaz also spoke on the occasion.

The President said that books on the subjects like "Pakistanism" and "Main Pakistan Hoon" were good addition, adding, "We are proud of our nation which has proved through its character that it is ready to rise".

He said that Pakistani nation was very generous and in terms of charity and empathy towards humans had no parallel in the world.

"The world gives us the lesson of humanity, but we gave shelter to 3.5 million Afghan refugees and are still hosting 2.5 million refugees. While on the other, the Western world let the refugees drown in sea and did not allowed them to enter their countries," the President remarked.

He said that whenever Pakistan faced any calamity, the people came out to help their affected brethren even before the state, adding, "It makes us proud".

The President said that the people Pakistan were very strong and stood against terrorism as a wall to fight the menace till end.

"The sacrifices rendered by our people and the armed forces in the war against terror are laudable," he added.

The president said that though Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, but talked peace despite war-mongering in the neighboring country.

"We have learned a lot from the past. Disarray on religious and racial grounds spins out of control and persists for a long time," he said and added that India was facing this situation and was committing atrocities against the innocent.

The President said as the current situation in India was a validation of the two-nation theory, the foes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah were now appreciating his political acumen.

Speaking on the country's historical facts, the President said that Pakistan being the land of Gandhara and Indus valley civilizations had great heritage.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Education From Refugee Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2020

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over FBR in ille ..

47 seconds ago

German envoy shares amazing experience of train jo ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference from ..

50 seconds ago

PA body for more rigorous punishment to child abus ..

51 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 29 Jan 2020

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.