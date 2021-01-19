UrduPoint.com
Custodian Of Eidgah Sharif Condoles Death Of Rehman Malik's Sister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehman Malik's sister

Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rahman Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi accompanied by Muhammad Hassaan Haseeb ur Rehman on Tuesday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his elder sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rahman Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi accompanied by Muhammad Hassaan Haseeb ur Rehman on Tuesday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his elder sister.

They expressed heartfelt condolences and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a press release.

Peer Naqib ur Rehman also prayed for Senator A. Rehman Malik and his family.

Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shehzad Wasim also visited Senator A.

Rehman Malik and condoled with him and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his sister.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences.

Meanwhile in a letter Japan ambassador in Pakistan has expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with Senator Rehman Malik.

The elder sister of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik had died of a massive heart attack on January 9 in Sialkot.

He has thanked all those who have expressed condolences and sympathies with him.

