Custom Dept Seizes Non Custom Paid Valuables Worth Rs 830 Millions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:55 PM

Custom dept seizes non custom paid valuables worth Rs 830 millions

Custom Anti Smuggling department Multan recovered huge quantity of non custom tyres and cloths, worth Rs 830 millions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Custom Anti Smuggling department Multan recovered huge quantity of non custom tyres and cloths, worth Rs 830 millions.

According to official sources, the Custom department team intercepted two container near Sher Shah Toll Palaza on Tuesday night, and recovered 3505 tyres and 1100 rolls of cloth.

The total value of the recovered items is stated Rs 830 millions.

The non custom paid valuables were shifted to warehouse and the valuables were also taken into custody under Custom Act 1969.

More Stories From Pakistan

