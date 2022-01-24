UrduPoint.com

Customs Destroys Contraband Goods

January 24, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Sukkur Customs organized a ceremony on Monday for the destruction of smuggled and contraband goods, including narcotics, liquor, gutka, medicines and betel nuts, worth of 25.11 millions.

Magistrate, law enforcement agencies, senior government officers and representatives of the business community attended the event.

Collector Customs Sadiq Ullah, Additional Collector Asim Rehman and Deputy Collector Irfan Mangi called upon the Customs Insoectors and staff of the Sukkur Customs to rid the society of the narcotics' menace and remain vigilant to the ever-changing trends of smuggling.

More Stories From Pakistan

