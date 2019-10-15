Dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

Lundianwala police arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other looted items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Lundianwala police arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other looted items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the team conducted raids and arrested five members of dacoit gang including its ring leader Adnan alias Dani.

The team recovered weapons, looted Currency, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was under progress.