UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

Lundianwala police arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other looted items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Lundianwala police arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other looted items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the team conducted raids and arrested five members of dacoit gang including its ring leader Adnan alias Dani.

The team recovered weapons, looted Currency, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress From

Recent Stories

Poet Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary on Oct ..

36 seconds ago

German investor confidence steadies in October

38 seconds ago

Turkish soldier killed in shelling from Syria's Ma ..

41 seconds ago

S.Africa's Zuma files last-minute appeal at corrup ..

43 seconds ago

Bulgaria PM urges football chief to resign after E ..

46 seconds ago

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.