Dacoit Gang Leader Killed, One Injured In Rajanpur Police Operation
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police in Rajanpur successfully carried out a targeted operation against Katcha area criminals, eliminating notorious gang leader Najam alias Najmi Lund.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, one dacoit was also injured in the intelligence-based operation, which led to a fierce exchange of fire between police and the outlaws. Najam Lund, wanted in multiple heinous crimes including murder, kidnapping for ransom, and livestock theft, was killed in the encounter.
His body was taken into custody for legal formalities, while police also destroyed several criminal hideouts during the action.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised Rajanpur Police for their decisive action against hardened criminals. District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Farooq Amjad credited the success to modern technology, accurate intelligence, and coordinated strategy, noting that a substantial force of district police and elite personnel took part in the operation.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani3 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people13 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision13 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills43 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik43 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations53 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship53 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career53 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago