Dacoit gang leader killed, one injured in Rajanpur police operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police in Rajanpur successfully carried out a targeted operation against Katcha area criminals, eliminating notorious gang leader Najam alias Najmi Lund.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, one dacoit was also injured in the intelligence-based operation, which led to a fierce exchange of fire between police and the outlaws. Najam Lund, wanted in multiple heinous crimes including murder, kidnapping for ransom, and livestock theft, was killed in the encounter.

His body was taken into custody for legal formalities, while police also destroyed several criminal hideouts during the action.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised Rajanpur Police for their decisive action against hardened criminals. District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Farooq Amjad credited the success to modern technology, accurate intelligence, and coordinated strategy, noting that a substantial force of district police and elite personnel took part in the operation.