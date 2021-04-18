Dacoit killed, another caught after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :An outlaw was killed here during armed encounter with Kasur police which caught another alleged robber in the jurisdiction of A-division police station on Sunday.

According to police, two dacoits snatched cash from one, Muhammad Javaid at gunpoint on Shahbaz road.

Meanwhile, they snatched another Rs 31,000 from Umer Farooq at Bhatta Chowk and sped away on a bike towards Steel Bagh chowk.

On a complaint received on 15, the police chased the suspects. During the encounter one dacoit was killed on-the-spot while another was arrested.

The deceased outlaw was identified as Shahbaz of Darogawala Lahore, while one in custody was Shahzad of Sandha Lahore. Police Station A-Division registered a case and started investigation.