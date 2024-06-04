Open Menu

Traders, Drivers Hail Govt's Decision To Ease Pak-Afghan Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

The traders and container drivers Tuesday welcomed the government's decision for allowing temporary entry permit to cargo vehicles entering through designated border crossing at Pakistan-Afghanistan border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024)

The drivers at the Torkham border expressed their appreciation for the decision, adding it would greatly reduce their worries and facilitate the smooth movement of goods, ptv news reported.

They said the implementation of the Temporary Entry Document was expected to significantly enhance trade between the two countries, given the large volume of commercial transactions.

The government's move is seen as a significant step towards promoting Pak-Afghan trade and strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

By allowing temporary entry permits for cargo vehicles, the government has addressed a long-standing issue that had hindered the growth of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

