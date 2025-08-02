Open Menu

Dacoit Killed During Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Dacoit killed during encounter

A dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene after police encounter in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene after police encounter in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sajid Mehmood was carrying back a robbery accused Asad alias Kira after recovery of case property late at night when four armed bandits riding on two motorcycles intercepted the police van near Chak No. 226-RB Malkhanwala.

The accused opened fire and got the arrested accused freed from police custody. The police called more force for help and started chasing the outlaws. SHO Saddar police station after receiving information rushed to the spot and encircled the accused near Awanwala Bridge.

The police directed the criminals for surrender but the outlaws once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

The police also returned the firing in self-defence. During the encounter, accused Asad Kira received serious injuries. The police arrested the injured outlaw and shifted him to hospital but in vain and he breathed his last on the way whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The killed accused was wanted to the police in more than a dozen of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases while further investigation for arrest of the escapees was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

5 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

7 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan