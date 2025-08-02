Dacoit Killed During Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene after police encounter in the area of Saddar police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sajid Mehmood was carrying back a robbery accused Asad alias Kira after recovery of case property late at night when four armed bandits riding on two motorcycles intercepted the police van near Chak No. 226-RB Malkhanwala.
The accused opened fire and got the arrested accused freed from police custody. The police called more force for help and started chasing the outlaws. SHO Saddar police station after receiving information rushed to the spot and encircled the accused near Awanwala Bridge.
The police directed the criminals for surrender but the outlaws once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.
The police also returned the firing in self-defence. During the encounter, accused Asad Kira received serious injuries. The police arrested the injured outlaw and shifted him to hospital but in vain and he breathed his last on the way whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
The killed accused was wanted to the police in more than a dozen of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases while further investigation for arrest of the escapees was under progress, he added.
