Dacoits Looted Cash, Jewelry In Bhitai Nagar

Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:52 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :In broad daylight on Thursday, six armed men barged in the residence of MPA Kulsoom Chandio's relatives in the limits of Bhitai Nagar area and held the family hostage and robbed cash, jewelry and other valuable material.

According to the police, although the incident's first information report had not been lodged yet the complainant Khursheed Chandio claimed that around Rs700,000 cash and 18 tola gold, among other items, had been looted.

The police said quoting the family that the robbers came on motorbikes and they escaped after the incident.

