Dacoits snatch motorcycle, cash from citizen

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Two dacoits allegedly snatched a motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash Rs 47,000 from a citizen in limits of Dairah Deenpana, on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a citizen named Abdul Lateef submitted an application with Dairah Deenpana Police Station in which he maintained that two dacoits intercepted his motorcycle near Head Waluwala and snatched his motorcycle, Rs 47,000, and mobile phone.

However, the police is investigating the incident.