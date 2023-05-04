Dadocha & Mahota Dams to help meet water shortage issue: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday said that Dadocha and Mahota dams being constructed in Rawalpindi district would help meet the water shortage issue in the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday said that Dadocha and Mahota dams being constructed in Rawalpindi district would help meet the water shortage issue in the region.

While forming a task force to resolve the problems being faced during the construction of the water reservoirs he directed the members of the task force to prepare a detailed report on problems being faced during construction of the dams.

The task force comprising the Assistant Commissioner of the concerned area, XEN Small Dam, Acting Director Water Management and three local farmers would present the report to the commissioner next week. After the report, immediate practical steps would be taken to resolve the issues by preparing a comprehensive strategy.

During a meeting, the Commissioner was informed that there are total of nine dams in Rawalpindi district, out of which four are in Tehsil Rawalpindi and five are in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Rawalpindi district has Masiyar, Khasala, Java and Chahan Dams which are functional. Narali, Dingi, Filina, Oghan and Jamal Dams are in Gujar Khan tehsil while except Jamal, all dams are functional.

The Commissioner directed that a detailed report should be submitted after evaluating the problems being faced in activating Jamal Dam.

Director Development Nazia Sudhan, ADC (Revenue) Nabil Sindhu, XEN Small Dams Hamza Sheikh and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Liaquat Ali Chatta further said that the demand of water for agriculture, industrial sector and drinking is increasing and all the burden is falling on the underground water due to which the water level is decreasing rapidly. In such a situation, the most important task is to save the rain water by constructing new water reservoirs, he said adding, after completion, Dadocha and Mahota dams would undoubtedly help meet the shortage of domestic, agricultural and industrial water.

The construction of Mahuta Dam is also being given importance because it would also help mitigate the water shortage problem in the area.

On the occasion, XEN Small Dam informed that five dams of Rawalpindi district are included in annual development program. Mahuta Dam worth Rs3891 million with 35 percent physical progress, Mujahid worth Rs 1790 million with 85% physical progress, Mehra Shera worth Rs 1128 with 71% physical progress and Dadhocha Dam with 15% progress are being completed, he added.

The meeting also approved PC-1 of Papin dam worth Rs 14480 million.