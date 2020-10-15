The Dandot Cement Factory Labour Union Thursday called off their protest on the assurance of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to resolve their issues Speaking to the protestors here the National Press Club (NPC), Fawad said he had always supported the workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Dandot Cement Factory Labour Union Thursday called off their protest on the assurance of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to resolve their issues Speaking to the protestors here the National Press Club (NPC), Fawad said he had always supported the workers. The demands of the workers had been conveyed to the employers of Dandot Cement Factory.

He said last time the talks with the factory owners were stopped on the suggestion of the union leadership till the announcement of the plan of action by them.

All-out efforts would be made to bring the union leadership and the employers to the table and resolve the workers' issues, he added.

President of Dandot Cement Workers Union Malik Nusrat Mehmood, labour leader Raja Kazim Kamal, President of Gharibwal Cement Factory Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhry Imtiaz Bhapo, Khawaja Imtiaz, Raja Nasir Ali, PMDC trade union leaders Mirza Zameer Hussain, Yousuf Naz and other leaders were also present on the occasion.