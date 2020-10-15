UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dandot Cement Factory Union Calls Off Protest On Fawad's Assurance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

Dandot Cement Factory union calls off protest on Fawad's assurance

The Dandot Cement Factory Labour Union Thursday called off their protest on the assurance of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to resolve their issues Speaking to the protestors here the National Press Club (NPC), Fawad said he had always supported the workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Dandot Cement Factory Labour Union Thursday called off their protest on the assurance of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to resolve their issues Speaking to the protestors here the National Press Club (NPC), Fawad said he had always supported the workers. The demands of the workers had been conveyed to the employers of Dandot Cement Factory.

He said last time the talks with the factory owners were stopped on the suggestion of the union leadership till the announcement of the plan of action by them.

All-out efforts would be made to bring the union leadership and the employers to the table and resolve the workers' issues, he added.

President of Dandot Cement Workers Union Malik Nusrat Mehmood, labour leader Raja Kazim Kamal, President of Gharibwal Cement Factory Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhry Imtiaz Bhapo, Khawaja Imtiaz, Raja Nasir Ali, PMDC trade union leaders Mirza Zameer Hussain, Yousuf Naz and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Protest Technology Nasir Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Dandot Cement Company Limited Gharibwal Cement Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Captain, five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Haider's 86 helps Northern win over Balochistan

2 minutes ago

E-cigarettes linked to risk of heart attack and st ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner stresses timely completion of develop ..

2 minutes ago

ANP Provincial Cabinet to meet on Oct 21

6 minutes ago

Server With Bills Database Damaged During Riots in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.