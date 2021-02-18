UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Blames PML-N For Horse Trading, Misuse Of Powers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:36 PM

Dar blames PML-N for horse trading, misuse of powers

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-N, for horse trading, and misuse of powers to win seats in last elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-N, for horse trading, and misuse of powers to win seats in last elections.

The PML-N leaders played dubious role while running the public sector offices, he said in an interview to a private television channel.

"The leaders of PML-N are mastermind in sale and purchase of votes, " he said. The SAPM further stated that PML-N had used the expertise of presiding officers with mala fide intention.

Expressing determination of the ruling party for holding transparent elections, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was taking all possible measures to conduct upcoming Senate elections with open balloting.

Open balloting system, he said would close doors of horse trading and blackmailing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sale Muslim TV All

Recent Stories

SSP transfers three SHOs as street crime surged

5 minutes ago

AC for provision of modern education facilities to ..

5 minutes ago

Greece to Announce Selective Lift of Foreign Arriv ..

5 minutes ago

Ruling party to discourage horse trading through o ..

12 minutes ago

NBF to publish single national curriculum books

12 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in firing incident

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.