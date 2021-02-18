Dar blames PML-N for horse trading, misuse of powers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-N, for horse trading, and misuse of powers to win seats in last elections.

The PML-N leaders played dubious role while running the public sector offices, he said in an interview to a private television channel.

"The leaders of PML-N are mastermind in sale and purchase of votes, " he said. The SAPM further stated that PML-N had used the expertise of presiding officers with mala fide intention.

Expressing determination of the ruling party for holding transparent elections, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was taking all possible measures to conduct upcoming Senate elections with open balloting.

Open balloting system, he said would close doors of horse trading and blackmailing.