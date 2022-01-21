UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs For The Timely Completion Of The Langra Dhamtor Bypass Road

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday directed Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials to complete the remaining construction work of Langra Dhamtor bypass road as per standard and quality

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the Dhamtor bypass road. In the meeting, matters pertaining to the current situation of the Dhamtor bypass road and remaining work came under discussion. The DC also directed for the immediate completion of the road, eradication of encroachment and ensuring the payments of dues to the affectees.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Officers FWO, Executive Engineer C&W, TMA Abbottabad, TMA Havelian, Tehsildar Abbottabad, Naib Tehsildar Havelian and other officers.

Two days ago Chief Secretary KPK also visited the Langra Dhamtor bypass road project and attended the briefing of FWO and district administration. The chief secretary was directed to complete the project as soon as possible and also complete the fencing of the road to facilitate the tourists who want to go Galyat.

