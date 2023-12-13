DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal services for the citizens

A meeting of the Land Acquisition Committee on Wednesday was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal to address the matters related to municipal services, focusing on water supply schemes and the construction of water tanks

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the Land Acquisition Committee on Wednesday was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal to address the matters related to municipal services, focusing on water supply schemes and the construction of water tanks.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the allocation of land for water schemes within the KPCIP’s scope. DC Khalid Iqbal directed officials from the Department of Revenue and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to ensure the prompt delivery of services to the public during the land acquisition process. Emphasis was placed on expediting the remaining tasks of land acquisition immediately after securing land for water schemes.

The meeting's objective was to streamline the land acquisition process for the City Improvement Project, with a dedicated focus on ensuring the efficient and prompt delivery of services to residents. He expressed confidence that the remaining land acquisition tasks would be completed expeditiously, paving the way for the successful implementation of the project.

The meeting was attended by the Project Director of the Complaints PSKP Project, nominated Commissioner Hazara Syed Asif Iqbal, AAC (Revenue) Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar Abbottabad Gul Rahman, Tehsildar Land Acquisition Raja Asim Zameer, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Malik Parvez, the designated Land Acquisition representative, local dignitaries, and relevant WAPDA representatives.