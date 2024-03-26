DC Abbottabad Reviews The Arrangement For The Disbursement Of Financial Assistance
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting to address the distribution of financial assistance to 4,000 registered families throughout the district during the holy month of Ramazan.
The initiative, facilitated by the government of KPK aims to provide 10,000 rupees per family. The meeting focused on ensuring the verification of eligible recipients and the transparent allocation of funds.
The meeting underscores the government's commitment to supporting families in need during Ramazan, ensuring fair and transparent assistance distribution across the district.
AAC Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Lubna Iqbal, and Zark Yar Khan Toru along with AAC Revenue Rashid Mahmood, Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Muhammad Sajjad Khan, and various Tehsildars/Assistant Tehsildars from Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal as well as Land Acquisition Tehsildar and Sub-Registrar officials were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal directed to submit rep ..19 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 640 kg drugs in five operations21 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing IT-based track & trace system in factories to control production, protect revenue: ..41 minutes ago
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed1 hour ago
-
Motorcyclist died in accident1 hour ago
-
One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Turbat Naval Base attack1 hour ago
-
Four terrorists killed in D I Khan IBO1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth1 hour ago
-
Foreign Secretary visits Russian embassy to condole Moscow terror attack2 hours ago
-
Tractor-trolley collision claims two lives in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase2 hours ago