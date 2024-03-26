Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews The Arrangement For The Disbursement Of Financial Assistance

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting to address the distribution of financial assistance to 4,000 registered families throughout the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

The initiative, facilitated by the government of KPK aims to provide 10,000 rupees per family. The meeting focused on ensuring the verification of eligible recipients and the transparent allocation of funds.

The meeting underscores the government's commitment to supporting families in need during Ramazan, ensuring fair and transparent assistance distribution across the district.

AAC Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Lubna Iqbal, and Zark Yar Khan Toru along with AAC Revenue Rashid Mahmood, Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Muhammad Sajjad Khan, and various Tehsildars/Assistant Tehsildars from Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal as well as Land Acquisition Tehsildar and Sub-Registrar officials were present in the meeting.

