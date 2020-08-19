UrduPoint.com
DC Administer Polio Drops To Children After Motivating Parents

Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Hyder Chandio on Wednesday administered polio drops to children after motivating over hundred parents who refused to administer polio vaccine to their children.

According to a hand out released here, the DC emphasized upon relevant officials, notables and civil society activists to play their role for making polio drive successful.

The DC was accompanied by Additional Commissioner, Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi, District health officer Dr Yar Muhammad Khoso, Mukhtiarkar Matiari Ghulam Mustafa Shar and other officials.

Meanwhile on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Assistant Commissioner Hala Taimoor Altaf Memon, Assistant Director P&D Riaz Ahmed Gaahoti,EDHO Dr Imtiaz Kaka, Mukhtiarkar Mumtaz Talpur also administered anti-polio drops to 30 children of different union councils of Hala and Saeedabad.

The Deputy Commissioner asked parents to get their children vaccinated in an ongoing polio drive so that children could be protected from life long morbidity.

He asked people not to pay heed to rumors regarding polio vaccination and advised all officials particularly Revenue, Health to play their role for motivating the parents for administering anti-polio vaccine to their children.

