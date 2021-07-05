DC asks officers to implement corona SOPs in canal markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik has directed the officers concerned to strictly implemented the corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik has directed the officers concerned to strictly implemented the corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the cattle markets.

Presiding over a meeting in his office here on Monday, he said that due to strict implementation of corona SOPs and precautionary measures, the corona situation was under control, however, for complete restoration of normal activities usage of masks and sanitizers was essential including strict compliance over restrictions.

The DC said that in light of guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), COVID-19 vaccination was mandatory for all staff and traders at cattle markets for the coming Eidul Azha.

He also announced that people above age of 50 years and under age of 10 years would be not allowed to visit the cattle market.

He also directed all ACs to regularly inspected the cattle markets in their concerned tehsil and reviewed the arrangements. He said he himself would also visit the markets to monitor the arrangements.

The DC Lahore said that medical camp, livestock camp, LWMC camp had been established in cattle markets. Special arrangements should be made for smooth flow of traffic aroundcattle markets and animals should be sprayed for safety from Congo Virus, he added.

The use of face masks was mandatory while entry in cattle markets, DC added.