UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks Officers To Implement Corona SOPs In Canal Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

DC asks officers to implement corona SOPs in canal markets

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik has directed the officers concerned to strictly implemented the corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik has directed the officers concerned to strictly implemented the corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the cattle markets.

Presiding over a meeting in his office here on Monday, he said that due to strict implementation of corona SOPs and precautionary measures, the corona situation was under control, however, for complete restoration of normal activities usage of masks and sanitizers was essential including strict compliance over restrictions.

The DC said that in light of guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), COVID-19 vaccination was mandatory for all staff and traders at cattle markets for the coming Eidul Azha.

He also announced that people above age of 50 years and under age of 10 years would be not allowed to visit the cattle market.

He also directed all ACs to regularly inspected the cattle markets in their concerned tehsil and reviewed the arrangements. He said he himself would also visit the markets to monitor the arrangements.

The DC Lahore said that medical camp, livestock camp, LWMC camp had been established in cattle markets. Special arrangements should be made for smooth flow of traffic aroundcattle markets and animals should be sprayed for safety from Congo Virus, he added.

The use of face masks was mandatory while entry in cattle markets, DC added.

Related Topics

Lahore Malik Riaz Visit Traffic Congo Market All From

Recent Stories

PDM stages flopped show in Swat: Mohibullah

28 seconds ago

Pb govt taking steps for quality education: Adviso ..

29 seconds ago

15 extortionists arrested in Tank district: DPO

31 seconds ago

'Flawless' Italy in buoyant mood heading into Euro ..

32 seconds ago

Punjab Assembly speaker orders removing anomalies ..

6 minutes ago

Shapovalov into Wimbledon quarters after beating 2 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.