DC Asks People To Respect Ban On Calcium Ammonium Nitrate-based Fertilizer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hangu Syed Haider Hussain Saturday said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had imposed a complete ban on calcium ammonium nitrate-based fertilizer because of the fear of making explosives from cane-based fertilizers and the risk of using this material in illegal activities.
He said that the fertilizer dealers should completely avoid keeping and selling calcium ammonium nitrate based fertilizers, however, there was no restriction on the business or use of other types of urea fertilizers. As responsible citizens, he said the the people of the province should respect the decision of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the prohibition of the decision to ban the content of calcium ammonium nitrate based fertilizer for the safety of the citizens.
