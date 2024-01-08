Open Menu

DC Bans Entrance Of HTV In City Limits From Early Morning To Midnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 11:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A day after a truck ran over people standing on a road on Sakhi Pir incline, the district administration has banned the entrance of heavy transport vehicles in the city from 6 am to 11 pm.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi ordered the ban here on Monday given that January 6 accident which killed a man and injured 4 others.

Giving reference to that accident, the DC stated that the movement of heavy traffic within the city during the rush hours increased the threat of the road accidents besides challenging the traffic management on congested roads.

"I do hereby impose complete ban on the entry and running of the heavy vehicles into the city limits between 6 am to 11 pm," the DC ordered.

"to alleviate the traffic congestion, enhance road safety, avoid tragic accidents, create a more conducive environment and to improve the overall flow of traffic," he added.

Qureshi said all the previous permissions or letters issued by the office previously allowing the movement or entrance of the HTV inside the city had been cancelled and withdrawn.

The DC asked the SSP Hyderabad to implement his order in letter and spirit.

He said the police officials should bind the lower formations of the cops to be more vigilant and to enforce the traffic regulations in addition to ensuring that the HTV were not allowed to enter the city between 6 am to 11 pm.

He also asked the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority to play his role and to check that the HTV did not enter the city during the banned hours.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police are yet to register FIR of the accident in Sakhi Pir police limits which had claimed one life and injured 4 others.

The accident occurred when a truck ran over a cart and a bike around 10.15 pm near Pakistan Bakery.

APP/zmb/

More Stories From Pakistan