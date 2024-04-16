Open Menu

DC Bans Human Activities Near Panjkora River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:12 PM

DC bans human activities near Panjkora River

In the wake of flooding in River Panjkora and its tributaries, the Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan has imposed a ban on collection of wood from the river and its tributaries

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In the wake of flooding in River Panjkora and its tributaries, the Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan has imposed a ban on collection of wood from the river and its tributaries.

A notification to this effect said on Tuesday that people from nearby villages and localities were going to River Panjkora and its tributaries for collecting firewood, timbres etc.

that may lead to life losses or injuries.

To stop the practice, Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan has imposed a ban on collection of wood/timber, bathing in River Panjkora and unnecessary walk on the river bank.

The notification said violators of the order shall be booked under Section-144 of Cr. PC for legal action.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Bank Lead May From

Recent Stories

Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relativ ..

Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman o ..

OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims

5 minutes ago
 Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first ..

Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter

5 minutes ago
 FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

5 minutes ago
 Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: ..

Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: UN probe

5 minutes ago
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 PPAF distributes relief items among affected famil ..

PPAF distributes relief items among affected families in Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on some KP feeders

PESCO notifies power suspension on some KP feeders

2 minutes ago
 Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on P ..

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan