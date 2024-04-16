DC Bans Human Activities Near Panjkora River
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:12 PM
In the wake of flooding in River Panjkora and its tributaries, the Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan has imposed a ban on collection of wood from the river and its tributaries
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In the wake of flooding in River Panjkora and its tributaries, the Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan has imposed a ban on collection of wood from the river and its tributaries.
A notification to this effect said on Tuesday that people from nearby villages and localities were going to River Panjkora and its tributaries for collecting firewood, timbres etc.
that may lead to life losses or injuries.
To stop the practice, Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan has imposed a ban on collection of wood/timber, bathing in River Panjkora and unnecessary walk on the river bank.
The notification said violators of the order shall be booked under Section-144 of Cr. PC for legal action.
