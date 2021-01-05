UrduPoint.com
DC Calls For Effective Efforts To Make The Country Free Polio Virus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq on Tuesday said that Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements here at his office, , he directed the officials of health authority to ensure the administrating of polio drops to children under five years of age studding in Madrasas.

Anwar said that success of anti-polio drive depends upon the attitude and working of polio workers.

The DC said that unfortunately Pakistan is one of the two remaining countries in the world where polio was still categorized as an endemic viral infection and collective efforts were needed to completely wipe it from the country.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal while giving briefing about the arrangements for the five day anti-polio campaign being commenced from January 11.

She said that 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

She said that 663 area incharges, 240 medical officers, and Allied/tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

Dr Kanwal said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success while anti-polio drops would also be administered at 307 fix centers.

