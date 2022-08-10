DC chairs meeting regarding Independence Day arrangements

In order to finalize the arrangements for celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan as Diamond Jubilee in District Shaheed Benazirabad on August 14, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting here on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :In order to finalize the arrangements for celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan as Diamond Jubilee in District Shaheed Benazirabad on August 14, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting DC said that freedom was a blessing and accordingly all departments should celebrate the same in a valuable style, paying tribute to freedom heroes and making aware to youth about the importance of freedom.

DC said that full-fledged programs to be organized to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi in schools and offices of the district while government buildings and vehicles shall be decorated with national flags and buntings.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners, municipal, town officers and other related officials to ensure cleanliness at private and government buildings specially hospitals prior to the start of programs of Independence Day.

DC instructed all ACs to hold meetings with officials of departments of education, sports, social welfare and concerned departments to take view of the arrangements being made for the national event.

He instructed officials of the education department to organize speech and national songs contests in schools and colleges of the district to highlight the ideology of Pakistan in order to develop the spirit of patriotism in the young generation.

He said that students performing outstanding during competitions shall be awarded shields, certificates and prizes on the occasion. He instructed the police department to finalize all security arrangements for Jashn-e-Azadi programs.

On the day, the main ceremony would be held at the DC office Complex where DC would hoist the flag and scouts and police smart contingents would present salute. Fruits and sweets would be distributed among patients admitted at hospitals and prisoners lodged in jails.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, all Assistant Commissioners, officials of departments of Social Welfare, Police, Municipal Committees, health, education and other relevant departments.