DC chairs meeting to discuss security issues of Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot Munawar Mithani held a meeting to discuss the security related issues for the Rs 3 billion worth Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge at his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by local notables Sardar Mehboob Bijrani, MPA, Abid Sundrani and Tegho Khan Taighani and others. Representatives of the security and intelligence agencies were also attended in the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, SSP Kandhkot-Kashmore Asad Raza said the bridge would not only reduce the distance for commuters travelling from Kandhkot to Sukkur but would also bring economic well-being to the area.

However, he underlined the presence of criminal gangs who could pose threat to the workers deployed for the project.

SSP Raza told the meeting that the police would ensure security to the staff of the construction company.

The DC Mithani directed Assistant Commissioner Kandhkot to hold meetings with landowners to expeditiously settle any disputes, claims or any hurdles in the way of land utilization by Govt of Sindh for the bridge.

He also directed SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot to devise a security plan and hold meetings with the company and set up a police picket there.

The tribal heads assured the district administration of their support for the project and assistance in maintaining law and order.