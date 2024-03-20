DC Chairs Meeting To Plan Typhoid Vaccination Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In order to review the arrangements regarding the typhoid vaccination campaign a meeting was held at Shehbaz hall, shahbaz building Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Ahmad Qureshi.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad said that for the prevention of typhoid fever and other infectious diseases, all measures will be taken in collaboration with the health department so that the new generation can be protected from epidemic diseases.
He announced that the typhoid vaccination campaign will commence from May 13 and will continue till May 25. During this campaign in Hyderabad, vaccination will be administered to 1,096,658 children aged 9 months to 15 years through 914 teams and to ensure the success of the campaign, 96 EPI centers have been established.
Additionally, 200 supervisors and 54 focal persons will fulfill their duties during the campaign.
He strictly directed the officials of the education department to submit the data of school children so that typhoid vaccination can be ensured accordingly.
DC also directed the DHO Hyderabad and other concerned departments to use all means of media to create awareness among the general public about typhoid fever vaccination so that the campaign can achieve positive results. He said that during the campaign, the medical officers of the union council will submit reports on a daily basis.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Aijaz, DHO Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar, Assistant Commissioner taluka rural Ahsan Morai and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.
