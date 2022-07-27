UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Muharram Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday said that during Muharram, arrangements would be made and all available resources would be utilized to provide required facilities to the mourners

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Muharram here in Shahbaz Hall.

He requested all the parties to play a role in preventing misuse of social media and refrain from posting controversial content so as not to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

He asked the HESCO authorities not to conduct load-shedding during Muharram from 6 pm to 6 am as congregations and processions were being held at night.

Fuad Soomro directed the HMC and other related institutions to take effective measures for cleanliness in the city and to ensure cleaning of procession routes and install street lights for facilitation of the mourners.

He directed the WASA officers to solve drainage and water supply problems on priority basis so that the devotees could not have to face any kind of problem.

The DC directed the police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies to make effective security arrangements to maintain peace and order during the mourning period so as to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed the officers of the health department to ensure the availability of ambulances equipped with medicines including doctors and paramedical staff to deal with any untoward incident.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Lala Jafar, Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir, officers of HESCO, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Assistant Commissioner City, Chief Officer District Council Hyderabad Shahjahan Panhwer andrepresentatives of religious parties.

