DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and Railway Station for checking implementation on micro plan during anti polio campaign in Faisalabad.

He went inside the wards of DHQ Hospital and checked finger marking of the children after administration of polio drops.

He confirmed from the parents about vaccination of their children.

He also checked presence of polio teams at different points and warned that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during weeklong anti polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus in the country.

He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve 100 % targets of the drive.

He also directed the polio teams to ensure their presence at static points including transport stands, busiest intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorway, railway station and other public places.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Asfand Yar and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir were also present on the occasion.