DC declares local holiday on Urs of Shah Inayat Shaheed

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commisioner (DC) Sujawal Muhammad Ismail Memon Friday announced local holiday on the occasion of the annual Urs of sufi saint Shah Inayat Shaheed on September 24.

According to a handout issued here, Urs of Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed was being commemorated every year in Jhoke Sharif in which thousands of devotees attended the Urs.