DC DI Khan underlines need for defender sprayer vehicle against locusts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Sunday underscored the need for a fully equipped defender vehicle mount sprayer for plant protection against locusts attack.

He said containing locusts with limited resources was a big challenge and a fully equipped defender vehicle mount sprayer was urgently required for protection of plants against locusts swarm, says the Spokesman of Relief Department KP on Sunday.

The spokesman said locusts from Jandola South Waziristan breached and found at Pezu, a major town of north of DI Khan.

The Agriculture Department of Lakki Marwat swiftly responded by conducting operation and gave full support to farmers as anti locusts teams were better experienced and equipped at Lakki Cement factory.

The spokesman said "50% were eliminated but remaining flew away and efforts was on to track this and eliminate that one as well. That was a huge swarm." The spokesman said rest of DI Khan finds no visibility of locusts on Sunday, adding although we have suspicion on Kulachi tehsil of DI Khan though.

On Saturday, the locust swarm from Baloachistan border at Darazinda split into three groups that were targeted and operated through spray; one each at Kulachi, Tank and ex FR DI KHAN.