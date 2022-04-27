DC directs foolproof security of Chinese engineers, staff

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed for making foolproof security arrangements for Chinese engineers and other staff working on different development projects in the district.

He issued the directions during his visit to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) office here on Wednesday. City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan and other police officers also accompanied the DC.

He directed for regular police patrolling around the camps and warned that lapse in security will not be tolerated.

He said that CCTV cameras and other security gadgets installed at the Chinese camps should be functional.

The CPO informed that security personnel were performing duties vigilantly and keeping a vigil eye on suspects in surroundings also.

However, he also directed the security officers to make the security more tight by ensuring three-layer security including police security, private guard and armed security personnel for Chinese.

He also directed the police officers to keep the security at high alert during movement and traveling of Chinese from one site to another.

No negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated at any cost in this regard, CPO warned.

