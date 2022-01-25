UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Cover Polio Unattended Cases; 55 Percent Target Achieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

DC directs to cover Polio unattended cases; 55 percent target achieved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday directed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign started on January 24, he directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive and ensure that every child must be vaccinated.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society, and it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from polio virus.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the deputy commissioner that around 450,000 children have been administered the anti-polio drops while the set target to cover 731,000 children under five years of age would be achieved till January 28.

Meanwhile, In-charge Anti-Polio drive Muhammad islam informed APP that over 55 per cent of the drive had been achieved so far, adding 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines. He said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

Related Topics

Polio January From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.