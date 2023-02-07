UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Improve Pace Of Work On KPCIP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday directed to improve the pace of work on projects initiated under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Projects (KPCIP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday directed to improve the pace of work on projects initiated under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Projects (KPCIP).

He was chairing a meeting to discuss progress on schemes being launched under city improvement projects.

He also directed expediting the pace of work on ongoing schemes keeping in view the problems of people.

He directed them to follow standard operating procedures and complete these public welfare schemes abiding by quality control principles.

He assured the cooperation of district administration in the execution and completion of these projects.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Saqlain Salim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Town Municipal Officer and concerned officials.

