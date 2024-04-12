DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed gifts among kids at the Child Protection Bureau and marked the pleasures of Eid ul Fitr, here on Friday.

He along with City Police Officer Sadiq Dogar and Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq spent few hours with the kids.

Child Protection Bureau offers residence, education, cloth and food facility to the kids who lack any guardian.

The deputy commissioner stated that the district administration would not let the kids live alone and every possible facility will be given to them.

On this occasion, CPB administration gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner and other officers.