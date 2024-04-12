DC Distributes Gifts Among Kids At CPB
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed gifts among kids at the Child Protection Bureau and marked the pleasures of Eid ul Fitr, here on Friday.
He along with City Police Officer Sadiq Dogar and Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq spent few hours with the kids.
Child Protection Bureau offers residence, education, cloth and food facility to the kids who lack any guardian.
The deputy commissioner stated that the district administration would not let the kids live alone and every possible facility will be given to them.
On this occasion, CPB administration gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner and other officers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizen hails cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays9 minutes ago
-
People enjoy third day of Eid in Sukkur9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor House opens for women, children on 3rd day of Eid9 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest Lyari gang commander19 minutes ago
-
Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree59 minutes ago
-
Sindh home minister expresses dismay over citizen's killing in robbery incident59 minutes ago
-
DC lauded WSSC’s cleanliness drive during 3-days of Eid-ul Fitr59 minutes ago
-
Eight of a family laid to rest59 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting child1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher2 hours ago
-
Fire erupts in fish feed factory, valuables reduce to ashes2 hours ago
-
Heavy showers forecast across Balochistan province2 hours ago