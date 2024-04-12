Open Menu

DC Distributes Gifts Among Kids At CPB

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed gifts among kids at the Child Protection Bureau and marked the pleasures of Eid ul Fitr, here on Friday.

He along with City Police Officer Sadiq Dogar and Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq spent few hours with the kids.

Child Protection Bureau offers residence, education, cloth and food facility to the kids who lack any guardian.

The deputy commissioner stated that the district administration would not let the kids live alone and every possible facility will be given to them.

On this occasion, CPB administration gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner and other officers.

Related Topics

Police Education

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan