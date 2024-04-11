Open Menu

DC, DPO Abbottabad Visits Orphanage House, District Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal visited the orphanage home and district jail Abbottabad.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tafail.

During visit they interacted with the children residing there, spreading joy by distributing Eid gifts among them

They also visit to the district jail and inspected the facilities, including the mess, hospital, and barracks.

The DC and DPO extended Eid greetings to the inmates, listened to their concerns, and directed to address the problem faced by the prisoners, emphasizing the importance of ensuring their well-being and rehabilitation.

