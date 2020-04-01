DC, DPO visit district jail Mianwali

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah along with DPO Hassan Asad Alvi visited District Jail Miamwali and inspected health facilities here on Wednesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah along with DPO Hassan Asad Alvi visited District Jail Miamwali and inspected health facilities here on Wednesday.

According to a statement the DC Mianwali along with DPO has visited district jail and inquired after the health facilities being provided to the prisoners especially the screening process of prisoners and precautionary arrangements for avoiding COVID-19 spread in the jail.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the jail authorities for creation of awareness regarding preventing COVID-19 and also to provide them masks and sanitizers.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi also directed the officers to sure provision of washing soap to the prisoners, adding that in case of fever, influenza or cough the affected prisoners must be shifted in isolation for screening.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that all safety and monitoring measurements of the prisoners must be adopted and make sure regular checks up of the prisoners by the jail doctors and report must be sent to the district administration.

With reference to COVID-19 symptoms the DC and DPO have further directed the jail officers to cooperate with administration and health department.

On this occasion superintendent jail Asghar Munir and other officers were also present.