UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, DPO Visit District Jail Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:53 PM

DC, DPO visit district jail Mianwali

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah along with DPO Hassan Asad Alvi visited District Jail Miamwali and inspected health facilities here on Wednesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah along with DPO Hassan Asad Alvi visited District Jail Miamwali and inspected health facilities here on Wednesday.

According to a statement the DC Mianwali along with DPO has visited district jail and inquired after the health facilities being provided to the prisoners especially the screening process of prisoners and precautionary arrangements for avoiding COVID-19 spread in the jail.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the jail authorities for creation of awareness regarding preventing COVID-19 and also to provide them masks and sanitizers.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi also directed the officers to sure provision of washing soap to the prisoners, adding that in case of fever, influenza or cough the affected prisoners must be shifted in isolation for screening.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that all safety and monitoring measurements of the prisoners must be adopted and make sure regular checks up of the prisoners by the jail doctors and report must be sent to the district administration.

With reference to COVID-19 symptoms the DC and DPO have further directed the jail officers to cooperate with administration and health department.

On this occasion superintendent jail Asghar Munir and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Jail Mianwali Influenza All

Recent Stories

U.S. officials, researchers urge social distancing ..

34 seconds ago

Huawei releases its 2019 Annual Report

9 minutes ago

POA joins Government to fight again Corona pandemi ..

1 minute ago

Subaru Says Halting Production in Japan, US Over C ..

1 minute ago

Japan records 2,235 COVID-19 cases, concerns remai ..

1 minute ago

China reports 1,300 asymptomatic virus cases after ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.