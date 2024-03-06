Open Menu

DC Finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM

DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rural areas will now shine alongside cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rural areas will now shine alongside cities.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, finalized the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program and assigned tasks to Assistant Commissioners of MCL. Under the "Model Village" program, villages have been selected from UCs 11, 177, 189, 251, and 262.

Model villages will be provided with comprehensive cleanliness and clean drinking water. Basic health facilities, improvement of government schools, and cleanliness of cemeteries will also be part of the model village project. Committees will be formed to label houses and address village issues.

The DC Lahore stated that the formal launch of "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" campaign is underway province-wide, and ACs, Chief Officers, along with the entire MCL team, have begun work on the project.

