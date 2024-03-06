DC Finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" Program
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rural areas will now shine alongside cities
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rural areas will now shine alongside cities.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, finalized the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program and assigned tasks to Assistant Commissioners of MCL. Under the "Model Village" program, villages have been selected from UCs 11, 177, 189, 251, and 262.
Model villages will be provided with comprehensive cleanliness and clean drinking water. Basic health facilities, improvement of government schools, and cleanliness of cemeteries will also be part of the model village project. Committees will be formed to label houses and address village issues.
The DC Lahore stated that the formal launch of "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" campaign is underway province-wide, and ACs, Chief Officers, along with the entire MCL team, have begun work on the project.
Recent Stories
Attock police apprehends three suspects
Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed
NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12
Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock police apprehends three suspects3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed3 minutes ago
-
Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic3 minutes ago
-
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 717 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse22 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on environmental protection held22 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 1622 minutes ago
-
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura22 minutes ago
-
Four killed over old enmity22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ38 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees38 minutes ago