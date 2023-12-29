Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 07:57 PM

DC focuses on enhancing civic services through computerization of land record

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday has issued directives aimed at improving civic services through the efficient computerization of land records.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding land computerization.

The DC emphasized the need for swift completion of the computerization process and directed all Regional Officers/Magistrates to oversee the incorporation of sub-district transfers and specific positions under land record computerization.

The meeting was attended by the regional officers and relevant staff, and focused on strategies to enhance services provided by district administrative offices.

DC underscored the importance of ensuring facilities and services within specified time frames to facilitate residents.

Khalid Iqbal specifically instructed the computerization of sub-district transfers and the incorporation of specific positions under land record computerization.

These measures are intended to streamline civic services and improve the efficiency of land record management.

In addition to land record initiatives, all Price Control Magistrates received directives to actively participate in daily price fixing and enhance price checking.

This step aims to provide better relief to residents by maintaining fair and regulated pricing.

The DC also issued instructions to citizens visiting Patwardhan's (revenue offices) and Service Delivery Centers, emphasizing the need for better services and facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan