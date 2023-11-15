DC, Food Officer visited Khushalgarh, NHA checkposts, conducted online checking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and Assistant food Controller Aizaz Khan on Wednesday visited Khushalgarh and NHA Toll Plaza checkposts and conducted online checking.

Assistant Food Controller Aizaz Khan on this occasion said that to prevent the smuggling of commodities, sugar truck tracking is being conducted.

Smuggling illegal goods is unacceptable in any case, and those who engage in it will face severe legal

repercussions, he further added.

