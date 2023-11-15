Open Menu

DC, Food Officer Visited Khushalgarh, NHA Checkposts, Conducted Online Checking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

DC, Food Officer visited Khushalgarh, NHA checkposts, conducted online checking

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and Assistant Food Controller Aizaz Khan on Wednesday visited Khushalgarh and NHA Toll Plaza checkposts and conducted online checking

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and Assistant food Controller Aizaz Khan on Wednesday visited Khushalgarh and NHA Toll Plaza checkposts and conducted online checking.

Assistant Food Controller Aizaz Khan on this occasion said that to prevent the smuggling of commodities, sugar truck tracking is being conducted.

Smuggling illegal goods is unacceptable in any case, and those who engage in it will face severe legal

repercussions, he further added.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Kohat Aizaz Khan NHA

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children ..

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children Hospital

22 minutes ago
 Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

22 minutes ago
 Science-based solutions can help tackle global cha ..

Science-based solutions can help tackle global challenges: Speakers

22 minutes ago
 JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar ..

JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar on Nov 18, 19

22 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers arrested

2 drug peddlers arrested

25 minutes ago
 UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

27 minutes ago
SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

27 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution base ..

Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution based research in academia institu ..

27 minutes ago
 Governor for providing better educational faciliti ..

Governor for providing better educational facilities to new generation

36 minutes ago
 200 students of Sindh University received laptops

200 students of Sindh University received laptops

26 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

34 minutes ago
 CMIT members review development projects' work in ..

CMIT members review development projects' work in Bolan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan