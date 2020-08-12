DC for achieving 100 percent anti-polio vaccine target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the officer concerned to ensure the achievement of 100% anti-polio vaccine targets in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district polio eradication committee, he said that anti-polio drive would be inaugurated on August 15 and teams of health department should reach to every child under five years of age for administration of vaccine.

The DC directed the departments concerned to make the anti-polio drive a success. He said that a comprehensive micro plan should be implemented to achieve the targets.

DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad appealed to the clerics of all schools of thought to sensitize parents in their sermons to get their children vaccinated.

He said that 1.38 million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in Faisalabad and more than 3100 teams would perform duty.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for anti-polio campaign.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali went to the dispensary at Amin Town and took a round of different sections.

He checked the cleanliness, availability of medicines, attendance of doctor and staff.

He met with patients and their attendants and asked them about the treatment being provided there.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari and DHO Dr. BilalAhmad were also present on the occasion.