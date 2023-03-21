UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Flour Supply To Deserving People During Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday directed that adequate arrangements should be made to ensure the supply of flour to deserving people under the Ramzan relief package.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held in his office regarding the fair distribution and arrangements of flour under the Flour Package. The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, officers and representatives of different departments including Food, Local government, TMOs, Police, Utility Stores Corporations (USC), Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and others.

The deputy commissioner said timely arrangements should be made so that the people would not have to face any problem in acquiring flour.

He said that by implementing the orders of the provincial government, the supply of flour under the Ramzan relief package would be ensured to all the deserving people.

The DC directed the BISP officials to share the data related to the deserving people as soon as possible under the government policy so that appropriate measures could be taken for the distribution of flour at the tehsil level.

He directed the assistant commissioners to prepare a plan regarding the locations as well as security for the distribution of flour sent by the food Department.

Besides, the deputy commissioner said, the monitoring of the whole process in their respective tehsils should also be ensured.

On this occasion, the meeting was told that the citizens could check their eligibility for the free flour by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number to the 8070 helpline of the BISP.

Moreover, the day and place related to the distribution of flour would be shared by the departments concerned from where the eligible people could get the flour.

