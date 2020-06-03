DC for implementing SOPs in public transport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the regional transport authority (RTA) to ensure implementation of preventive measures against coronavirus in public transport.

Presiding over a meeting of district regional transport authority, he said that government has issued SOPs for public transport and these SOPs must be implemented in true letter and spirit.

He stressed the need of regularly monitoring of anti-corona measures at public transport stands and said that no bus or wagon should leave without taking precautionary measures.

He said that before boarding the passengers, it should be confirmed that bus or wagon has been sprayed with disinfectant chemical.

He asked Secretary RTA and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to find an alternative place outside the city for truck stand and urged to provide report in this regard.

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain, Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan and other concerned officers also participated in the meeting.