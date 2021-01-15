DC for making functional 'extension block' of GG Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed to make functional an extension block of Government General Hospital Samanabad without any delay.

He issued these directions during a visit to the hospital here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal and officers of the buildings department were also present.

He said that modern medical facilities would be available to people of the area with opening of the new block.

Earlier, the medical superintendent briefed in detail about the under construction block and said that Government General Hospital Samanabad was being expanded from 50 beds to 250 beds.