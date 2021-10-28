DC for resolving public issues on priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Husain Panhwar has directed officials of all government departments to resolve genuine issues of general public on priority basis and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He was chairing a meeting regarding resolving public issues here Thursday. He said that solving public issues of people of District Shaheed Benazirabad was his first priority so all officials take the task seriously. DC directed all officials to nominate focal persons in this regard and register the received complaints at their offices to make it easy identifying and resolving the same.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioner and in-charge Complaint Cell Abdul Khaliq Bhangwar after dispatching received complaints to concerned departments, focal persons shall be contacted to for immediate resolution of the complaints and providing relief to public without any delay.

Briefing the meeting, Abdul Khaliq said that 125 complaints are received so far and dispatched to concerned departments adding that many of the complaints are resolved. Meeting was attended by District education Officer (Secondary) Qurban Ali Rahu, Medical Superintendent PMC Hospital Dr Abdul Razzaq Memon, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, District Education Officer (Primary) Abdul Fattah Dahri, In-charge District Health Office Asadullah Dahri, Chief Monitoring Officer Ashique Hussain Jatoi, District Accounts Officer Muhammad Ashraf Arain, Assistant Director Baitul Mal Shahzado Jaskani and officials of other departments.